Out & About: Turtle Creek Association Gala

The Turtle Creek Association hosted its annual gala on Oct. 20 at the Marriott Uptown Dallas.

The evening brought a patron reception, a three-course seated dinner, live and silent auctions, and a finale of dancing to music by Emerald City’s Limelight Band.

The annual gala is the key fundraising event benefiting the Turtle Creek Association, which has a mission to serve as the foremost guardian, advocate, and leader dedicated to preserving, protecting, and enhancing the Turtle Creek corridor.

Teresa Byrd served as the evening’s presenting sponsor and honorary chair.