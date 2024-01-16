JOEY Dallas Opens at NorthPark This Week

JOEY Restaurants’ first Dallas location is opening at NorthPark Center Jan. 18.

The restaurant concept features a globally inspired food and beverage menu, a curated art collection, and a lively environment.

The NorthPark location, coined JOEY Dallas, is the Canadian-based hospitality company’s second Texas location, with a collection of restaurants across Canada and the U.S., including in California and Florida.

“We are beyond excited to bring JOEY to Dallas’ renowned NorthPark enter,” JOEY Restaurant Group president Layne Krienke said. “Dallas’ position as a top-tier dining destination, fashion hub, and leader in premier travel is the perfect complement to our globally inspired menu rooted in high standards of hospitality.”

The restaurant’s 10,990-square-foot space will be loaded on the first floor of NorthPark’s south corridor off Northwest Highway. It will feature a dining room, lounge, outdoor patio, and space for private dining experiences.

With a tradition of incorporating each location’s unique local culture, JOEY Dallas will display works by renowned international and Texas-based artists with a cosmopolitan aesthetic with western inspiration.

Head Chef Zack Helm will be relocating to Dallas from Houston. JOEY team members also include Executive Chef Matthew Stowe, a Top Chef Canada winner.

Menu items will include fire-torched sushi, premium steak selections, bowls, burgers, and handhelds. All of JOEY Dallas’ menu items pair with the bar menu.

For more information or to book a reservation and sign up for e-newsletters, see JOEY Restaurants’ website.

PHOTOS: Courtesy JOEY Restaurants