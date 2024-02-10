Scots Edge Rangers Again, Playoffs Next

Highland Park completed a season sweep over Jesuit Dallas on Friday and essentially secured its spot for the upcoming Class 6A Region II boys basketball playoffs.

The Scots held off the Rangers 47-44 in a crucial matchup for postseason seeding in District 7-6A. HP also won the first meeting between the neighborhood rivals 49-42 on Jan. 9.

With just one game left in the regular season, the Scots (24-9, 12-3) likely will be the No. 2 playoff seed from the district. The Rangers (22-8, 11-4) are tied with Lake Highlands for third place.

Henry Beckett scored 10 points while Jacob Ariyo and Caden Cantrell added eight apiece to lead a balanced attack for HP, which extended its winning streak to six games. Hank Gramlich had 11 and Tre Mergerson contributed 10 to pace Jesuit.

The Scots will wrap up the regular season on Tuesday at Richardson Pearce, while the Rangers will travel to face 7-6A champion Richardson.