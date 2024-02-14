Wednesday, February 14, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park's Angelina Huang will compete in the girls 100-yard breaststroke at the Class 6A state meet in Austin. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Preston Hollow Sports 

Jesuit, HP Swimmers Seeking State Medals

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Jesuit Dallas senior William Savarese will have two chances at a gold medal at the state swimming meet this weekend in Austin.

Savarese will compete in the boys 200-yard individual medley, in which he’s seeded second only behind Maximus Williamson, and in the 500 freestyle. He is the fourth seed in that event.

Savarese will make his third appearance at state for the Rangers, who also qualified a 400 medley relay quartet.

Meanwhile, Highland Park senior Ruihan Zhu will aim to cap a stellar career with a medal in the boys 100 breaststroke, in which he’s seeded fourth. HP junior Angelina Huang is the sixth seed in the girls 100 breaststroke.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.