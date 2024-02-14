Jesuit, HP Swimmers Seeking State Medals

Jesuit Dallas senior William Savarese will have two chances at a gold medal at the state swimming meet this weekend in Austin.

Savarese will compete in the boys 200-yard individual medley, in which he’s seeded second only behind Maximus Williamson, and in the 500 freestyle. He is the fourth seed in that event.

Savarese will make his third appearance at state for the Rangers, who also qualified a 400 medley relay quartet.

Meanwhile, Highland Park senior Ruihan Zhu will aim to cap a stellar career with a medal in the boys 100 breaststroke, in which he’s seeded fourth. HP junior Angelina Huang is the sixth seed in the girls 100 breaststroke.