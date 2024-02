Businesses in the Pavilion on Lovers Lane — Kat + Noelle, Nikki Smith Designs, Paper Affair, Scarlet Reagan, and TASCO — hosted a Shop & Stroll where shoppers received 20% off purchases with the donation of coats, hats, gloves, or socks to Community Partners of Dallas’ Rainbow Room.

The Dec. 16 event resulted in several boxes of items being donated to benefit abused and neglected children in Dallas County.