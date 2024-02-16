Educational First Steps to Host Benefit Gala

Educational First Steps is expecting more than 500 guests at its “Striving for Greatness with Allyson Felix” benefit gala on Feb. 20 at the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas.

Vickie Allen, president and CEO of Educational First Steps, and event co-chairs Angela Hosseini and Lupe Mora-Duarte joined guests for a celebratory reception in recognition of the gala on Jan. 31.

Guests in attendance at the reception included Darcy Anderson, Robin Berkley, Marsha Brito, Andrea Carter, Angela and Hesam Hosseini, Tiffaney D. Hunter, Libby and Isaac Manning, Paige Hendricks Russey and Bob Russey, Patrick Reardon, Margaret Spellings, Gail Stoke, David Munson Jr., Margo McClinton Stoglin and Cynthia Nwubani, and David Smith.

At the gala, the nonprofit will present Early Childhood Champion Awards to longtime supporters Jennifer Mosle and the Berry Corporation.

The evening will then proceed with a conversation between Allyson Felix, the most decorated track and field Olympian, wife, mother, and women’s rights activist and Kristi Nelson, three-time Emmy Award-winning news anchor with NBC5.

For more infomation about the upcoming gala, visit educationalfirststeps.org/allyson-felix.

Photos from the reception are below.