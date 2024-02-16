Tough Schedule Awaits Defending Champ HP

If Highland Park is going to defend its Texas High School Lacrosse League championship this spring, the Scots certainly will be battle-tested.

HP will begin the regular season this weekend with a pair of games against Houston-area opponents at Highlander Stadium. The home-heavy schedule — the Scots don’t play a true road game until April — will be challenging, with contests against local rivals and national powerhouses.

Opponents from both coasts will come to the Park Cities this season to face the Scots, who also will play three games in Florida next month.

It will be the second season for HP under head coach Mike Pressler, whose debut resulted in an underdog run to the state championship last year, culminating with a 14-10 win over The Woodlands.

The Scots won every game against in-state opponents a year ago to earn their eighth crown overall and first since 2015.

HP 2024 SCHEDULE

Feb. 18 Cypress Woods 2 p.m. Feb. 19 Houston Strake Jesuit 2 p.m. Feb. 24 Culver Academy (Ind.) Noon March 2 The Woodlands 2 p.m. March 3 Houston Memorial 1 p.m. March 12 Tabor Academy (Mass.)* 6:30 p.m. March 13 IMG Academy (Fla.)* 6 p.m. March 15 Phillips Exeter (N.H.)* 9 a.m. March 22 Bethesda (Md.) Landon 7:30 p.m. March 26 Severn (Md.) 7:30 p.m. March 29 Torrey Pines (Calif.) 7:30 p.m. April 2 at McKinney 6:30 p.m. April 4 Southlake Carroll 7:45 p.m. April 6 at Keller 1 p.m. April 9 St. Mark’s 7:45 p.m. April 12 Jesuit 7:45 p.m. April 16 Rockwall 7:45 p.m. April 19 at Allen 6:30 p.m. April 26 at ESD 7:30 p.m.

* — at Orlando, Florida