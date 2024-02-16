Friday, February 16, 2024

Highland Park lacrosse captains include, from left:: Brian Rapp, Keller Holmes, Harris Sands, and Hudson Jones. (PHOTO: Courtesy)
Park Cities Sports 

Tough Schedule Awaits Defending Champ HP

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

If Highland Park is going to defend its Texas High School Lacrosse League championship this spring, the Scots certainly will be battle-tested.

HP will begin the regular season this weekend with a pair of games against Houston-area opponents at Highlander Stadium. The home-heavy schedule — the Scots don’t play a true road game until April — will be challenging, with contests against local rivals and national powerhouses.

Opponents from both coasts will come to the Park Cities this season to face the Scots, who also will play three games in Florida next month.

It will be the second season for HP under head coach Mike Pressler, whose debut resulted in an underdog run to the state championship last year, culminating with a 14-10 win over The Woodlands.

The Scots won every game against in-state opponents a year ago to earn their eighth crown overall and first since 2015.

HP 2024 SCHEDULE

Feb. 18Cypress Woods2 p.m.
Feb. 19Houston Strake Jesuit2 p.m.
Feb. 24Culver Academy (Ind.)Noon
March 2The Woodlands2 p.m.
March 3Houston Memorial1 p.m.
March 12Tabor Academy (Mass.)*6:30 p.m.
March 13IMG Academy (Fla.)*6 p.m.
March 15Phillips Exeter (N.H.)*9 a.m.
March 22Bethesda (Md.) Landon7:30 p.m.
March 26Severn (Md.)7:30 p.m.
March 29Torrey Pines (Calif.)7:30 p.m.
April 2at McKinney6:30 p.m.
April 4Southlake Carroll7:45 p.m.
April 6at Keller1 p.m.
April 9St. Mark’s7:45 p.m.
April 12Jesuit7:45 p.m.
April 16Rockwall7:45 p.m.
April 19at Allen6:30 p.m.
April 26at ESD7:30 p.m.

* — at Orlando, Florida

