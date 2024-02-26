2024 DSOL Debutante: Miss Isabella Ann Jackson

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League presented Miss Isabella Ann Jackson during the 2024 Presentation Ball on Feb. 10. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Harold Jackson and the granddaughter of Mr. Cecil Henry Moore Jr. and the late Mrs. Joyce Ann Moore. Isabella’s mother, Melissa Moore Jackson, was a 1990 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Debutante and her uncle, Rodney Brian Moore, was an Honor Guard member and is currently on the Board of Governors.

Isabella graduated from Trinity Christian Academy in Dallas in 2022. She is currently a sophomore at Texas A&M University majoring in Communications with a Business minor. Isabella is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. After graduation, she is planning a career in sales and marketing.

Isabella gives back to her community in many ways. During her time at Texas A&M University, she has volunteered and raised funds for Books and a Blanket, helped during the school’s “Big Event” to care for elderly residents in College Station, and served children as a counselor at Camp OTX. In addition, some of her most memorable service opportunities happened during high school while serving with her mother at Feed My Starving Children and Brother Bill’s Helping Hand. When not volunteering, Isabella enjoys traveling to Europe and other countries, watching sports with family and friends, and participating in other activities such as pickleball and spending time at her family’s ranch.