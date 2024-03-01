HPHS Theater Students Transport Audiences ‘Into the Woods’

Audiences will travel Into the Woods with Highland Park High School theater students Mar. 1 through 3 during the school’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical.

This production is a more immersive experience than traditional shows in the high school’s Palmer Auditorium. The stage is inside an orchestra ensemble room and surrounded by seats on all sides. The format creates an intimate setting that transports viewers into the enchanted forest.

Everyone has a good seat, but there are fewer of them – the production has already sold out online. A very limited number of tickets will be available at the door 30 minutes before the performances at 7 p.m. on Mar. 1 and 2, and at 2 p.m. on Mar. 3.

“The audience is so close. That ramps the nerves up of the performers because when you look out, you’re seeing somebody who’s five feet away from you,” director Tyler Perring said. “It just takes a lot of courage, and it takes a lot of work to be comfortable enough to do that. And these kids worked just incredibly hard to make that happen.”

The musical has been months in the making. Auditions for Into the Woods were in December, and students learned their music before Christmas. Cast members have been practicing several days a week since January. This week, the students have been at rehearsal until 9 or 10 p.m. every day.

The time investment has been worth it, said Esra Melech, a sophomore who plays the Baker’s Wife. Melech said she hopes audience members find themselves as involved in the story as its actors.

“This is the most intimate show I’ve ever done. I’ve never been this close to my audience” she said. “It’ll be a fun experience because you’ll get to kind of interact with them. And they’re kind of a part of it if they’re that close.”

Missing from this production are elaborate costumes. The characters are represented by different items that might be found in an attic or trunk by children at play. Cinderella’s stepsisters wear ruffles, and Little Red has a cloak. It’s up to the 19 cast members to transform into their characters, and to the 12 crew members to help viewers imagine their place in the story.

“It’s a very unique take on the show,” Perring said. “I’ve never seen another production like this.”

Junior Zoe Zaner, who plays Little Red’s grandmother and the giant, said the format of Into the Woods has made the production a learning experience for its performers.

“We’re doing something that’s totally different than anything we’ve ever done before. And I hope that our school and our community get to see really how incredible this department is and are talented actors are,” she said. “And also, I hope that they just get to enjoy the story. It’s a very great story. It has a fantastic message.”