Hillcrest topped St. Mark's 2-0 on Feb. 29 to start the Bryan Martin Memorial baseball tournament. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Hillcrest Baseball Coach Earns Milestone

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Hillcrest baseball coach Ashley Moore picked up his 300th career victory on Thursday during a tournament win over against St. Mark’s.

The Panthers shut out the Lions 2-0 as part of Hillcrest’s annual Bryan Martin Memorial wooden bat tournament. The round-robin field also included Greenhill, Parish Episcopal, Shelton, and other opponents.

Next up, Hillcrest will compete in a tournament in Richardson this week before starting District 11-5A play on March 14 against Molina.

