Scots Easily Passing Early Texas Tests

Highland Park proved it was the best high school lacrosse team in Texas last season. And this year, thus far, doesn’t appear to be any different.

The Scots are unbeaten in four games against in-state foes, highlighted by a 10-6 win over The Woodlands on Saturday at Highlander Stadium in a rematch of the Texas High School Lacrosse League state championship game from a year ago.

HP has dispatched three other Houston-area foes by a combined margin of 51-6 over the first three weeks of the season. The Scots (4-1) suffered their only defeat against Indiana powerhouse Culver Academy.

Next up, HP faces its first road trip of the season, heading to Orlando, Florida, on March 12-15 for contests against elite opponents from New England and Florida. After that comes three clashes at home against out-of-state challengers later in March.