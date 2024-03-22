Saturday, March 23, 2024

PHOTO: Courtesy Moody Innovation Institute, HPISD
HP and UP Residents Invited to April 6 Screening of Eclipse Film

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments ,

Residents of Highland Park and University Park, as well as HPISD staff and their families, are invited to view the film Totality over Texas in the HPHS Digitarium at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6.

The planetarium film from the Houston Museum of Natural Science includes information about how eclipses happen and how to safely view them. Registered attendees will receive one pair of eclipse glasses, while supplies last.

Click HERE to register for the free event.

