Southbound Tollway to Close Between 635, Royal Lane

The Dallas North Tollway’s southbound lane will be closed from 10 p.m. March 22 until 5 a.m. March 25 between I-635 and Royal Lane to repair damage to the Northaven bridge.

The detours are as follows:

  • Eastbound Northaven Road: Drivers will turn north on Inwood Road and make a right on Forest Lane. They will turn right at Preston Road and continue to Northaven Road.
  • Westbound Northaven Road: Drivers will turn north on Preston Road and make a left on Forest Lane. They will turn left at Inwood Road and continue to Northaven Road.

For a map of the closure and detours, visit NTTA’s website.

