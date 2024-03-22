Southbound Tollway to Close Between 635, Royal Lane

The Dallas North Tollway’s southbound lane will be closed from 10 p.m. March 22 until 5 a.m. March 25 between I-635 and Royal Lane to repair damage to the Northaven bridge.

The detours are as follows:

Eastbound Northaven Road: Drivers will turn north on Inwood Road and make a right on Forest Lane. They will turn right at Preston Road and continue to Northaven Road.

Westbound Northaven Road: Drivers will turn north on Preston Road and make a left on Forest Lane. They will turn left at Inwood Road and continue to Northaven Road.

For a map of the closure and detours, visit NTTA’s website.