Park Cities Crime Reports March 25-31

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: POTTY PRANK

Lawn decor reached a new low before 9:56 p.m. on Sunday when someone left a toilet at a home on Purdue Street.

UNIVERSITY PARK

25 Monday

Reported at 5:23 a.m.: A sticky-fingered thief stole a cellphone from a restaurant on North Central Expressway.

Reported at 7:37 a.m. on Airline Road: Officers recovered a stolen Ford F-150 but not the handgun, golf clubs, air mattress, and pillows that were in it.

A man received harassing phone calls and text messages before 12:23 p.m. The crimes occurred in cyberspace, but were reported on McFarlin Boulevard.

26 Tuesday

A dirty thief stole three bags of laundry before 2:49 p.m. from a front porch on University Boulevard.

Reported at 5:46 p.m. A traitorous thief took advantage of a generous SMU student in Snider Plaza and used the cell phone she leant him to transfer money to an unknown account.

28 Thursday

How easy was it for a thief to steal a Ford F-150 before 8:27 p.m. from Bryn Mawr Drive? The car was left unlocked with the key fob inside.

29 Friday

A careless driver damaged the exit lift-gate arm to the Hilltop Plaza parking garage on Hillcrest Avenue before 3:55 p.m.

30 Saturday

A brazen burglar stole money, a purse, a credit card, a checkbook and a driver’s license before 11:51 a.m. from a Mercedes Benz GLE in the 3500 block of Lovers Lane.

HIGHLAND PARK

25 Monday

Reported at 12:04 p.m.: A delivery person dropped off some breakfast tacos at a home in the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue, then left with packages containing three Makezbright bears and a glass dessert bowl.

A careless driver hit the BMW parked next to her car in Highland Park Village before 1:30 p.m., then drove off without leaving a note.

Officers arrested a man on an outstanding warrant at 6 p.m. in the 3100 block of Airline Road.

26 Tuesday

Reported at 10:18 a.m.: Hasty crooks wasted no time in stealing a $3,650 men’s silk shirt from Hermes in Highland Park Village.

28 Thursday

A repeat offender broke the rear driver’s side windows of two vehicles parked at the Shops of Highland Park before 7:55 p.m. and stole a Lenovo laptop and its $5,000 Italian leather case, a tote bag, and Crocs.

29 Friday

Reported at 6:25 a.m.: A bumbling burglar chipped two front windows and shattered the rear driver side window of a Yukon Denali in the 3500 block of Potomac Avenue, and set off its car alarm, but didn’t manage to steal anything.

Reported at 8:30 a.m.: An even more inept thief struck four vehicles parked in the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue, managing to break the windows of three vehicles and damaging windows of the fourth. Nothing was stolen except for a card holder containing an SMU ID card and business cards, which were tossed to the ground.

Reported at 9:44 a.m.: The trail of broken glass continued with two more vehicles in the 5500 block of Key Street. One of the vehicles had been rifled through, but nothing of value was missing from either.

Reported at 10:31 a.m.: A fraudster stole 130,000 American Airlines miles from a resident in the 3400 block of Princeton Avenue. The miles were used to purchase four tickets from Africa to the United States.

30 Saturday

A careless driver hit a Buick Encore before 8 a.m. at an unknown location and failed to leave information.

Officers arrested a man on an outstanding warrant, expired vehicle registration, and no valid driver’s license at 10 a.m. in the 4100 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

31 Sunday

Officers arrested a man on outstanding warrants at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Preston Road and Mockingbird Lane.