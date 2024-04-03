North Dallas Chamber Celebrates 70 Years

As it marks seven decades, the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce (NDCC) celebrates generations of advocacy and development that shaped Dallas into the thriving, diverse, cosmopolitan city it is today.

“For 70 years, the Chamber has been a beacon of light in the business community of Dallas and has had a profound impact on the quality of life in the region,” said Ken S. Malcolmson, NDCC president and CEO. “I’m proud to be associated with an organization that has left such a legacy in Dallas and has a limitless future in promoting a great place to live, work, build a business, and raise a family.”

As keynote speaker, AT&T CEO John Stanley will help NDCC observe the milestone on April 29 at the Hilton Anatole during the 70th Annual Meeting, which is open to members and nonmembers. Visit ndcc.org to register.

Since 1954, NDCC has pursued its mission “to make Dallas a better place to live, work, raise a family, and build a business.”

The mission includes three primary focus areas:

•Advocate for Growth: Relentlessly promote business growth and community prosperity through engaging programs to enhance the living experience in Dallas.

• Build Valuable Connections: Provide a welcoming environment to build relationships, foster a supportive community that acts as a catalyst for business success, and advocate on crucial issues by elevating the voice of business and shaping perspectives through impactful programming.

• Educate for Excellence: Inform about key business topics, equip leaders with essential knowledge and skills to foster growth, and offer timely content with expert speakers.

“Many people may not be aware of the NDCC’s significant role in the development of Love Field, the phase-out of the Wright Amendment, and its contribution to the advancement of the Dallas North Tollway,” said Megan McQuery, NDCC vice president of communications. “The Chamber has been involved in shaping the transportation landscape of Dallas since its inception, starting with the paving of Preston Road in the 1950s when it was still a dirt road.”

Looking ahead, NDCC also is committed to the development of the Dallas International District (the new name for the Valley View-Galleria area project).

“We’ve been involved with the project since 2012,” McQuery said. “We’ve been a convener of business owners, community, and elected officials working to reshape the 450-acre district.”

Today, NDCC’s primary focus is on “International District Commons,” a 20-acre park that will anchor the district and create much-needed greenspace in the heart of North Dallas.

NDCC has also invested time and advocacy to support Dallas ISD work to bring a pre-K-12 Dallas International STEAM Academy to the District.

“These projects are set to spark growth for years to come,” McQuery said. “We’re dedicated to shaping Dallas’ future, supporting ongoing workforce development, and powering the city’s economic progress — all targeted outcomes of the International district project.”