ESD, Hockaday Defend SPC Lacrosse Titles

By Mike Waters / Contributor

Episcopal School of Dallas kept its streak alive in convincing fashion, claiming its ninth consecutive SPC boys lacrosse championship on Sunday with a 15-3 win over Houston St. John’s at Jones Family Stadium.

ESD sophomore Josh Logan tallied consecutive goals to give ESD an early 2-1 lead, and the Eagles (17-5) never trailed in rolling past a team they defeated 19-6 during the regular season.

“We executed very well offensively and played good defense,” said ESD coach Jay Sothoron. “And our goalies did their job.”

Logan’s scores jumpstarted a potent ESD offense that opened up a 6-2 lead after the first quarter. Xavier Monteiro and Logan Lear added goals just 13 seconds apart.

Sean Browne and Hunt Sands owned the second period, scoring three and two goals, respectively, as the Eagles took an 11-2 cushion into halftime. Monteiro then scored a pair of goals in a 31-second span early in the third period.

Browne registered a game-high six goals while handing out two assists. Monteiro totaled three goals and added one assist. Sands recorded two goals and a pair of assists.

“We played hard and we played physical,” said Browne. “This is a good win to build on as we head to state.”

Conner Kowalewski and Xander Monteiro have split goaltending duties all season for ESD. Monteiro, a sophomore, played the first half against St. John’s with Kowalewski in net after intermission. The playing time was reversed in the 14-3 semifinal win over rival St. Mark’s.

“We are lucky to have two talented goalies,” said Sothoron. “We have confidence in both of them.”

The Eagles scored 14 consecutive goals following an early 2-0 deficit in the semifinal win over rival St. Mark’s on Friday. Browne had three goals and four assists while Sands added four scores. Mason Love chipped in with a pair of scores.

ESD defeated St. Mark’s in seven of the last eight SPC finals, including 10-3 in last year’s final. But the Lions struggled this season. St. John’s (7-9) defeated Houston Kinkaid in the other semifinal.

Next up, the Eagles will host defending state champion Highland Park on April 26 in a clash between top seeds in the upcoming Texas High School Lacrosse League playoffs.

Girls: Hockaday 20, St. John’s 10

Hockaday won its third straight — and seventh overall — SPC girls lacrosse crown on Sunday by cruising past St. John’s. The Eagles raced to a 13-3 halftime advantage and cruised from there.

“The girls came out really strong,” said Hockaday coach Molly Ford Hutchinson. “We finished shots and executed on fast breaks.”

Hockaday found the net with 13 of its 18 first-half shots on goal. Sunnie Wang registered a team-high five goals to lead a potent and balanced attack. Nine players overall found the net for the Daisies (15-4).

Wang, part of a very talented junior class on a team with just three seniors on the roster, added a pair of draw controls in the title win.

Charlotte Schultz, another of those junior standouts, scored four goals, including two in a 90-second span in the fourth period, and won four draw controls. Aynalie Charron tallied a pair of first-half goals and had a team-high five draw controls. Mae Flanagan registered two first-half goals and had three draw controls.

“We are peaking at the right time,” said Hutchinson. “We have gotten better and better as the season went along.”

Hockaday pummeled Houston Christian 18-2 in the quarterfinal and Austin St. Andrew’s 20-9 in the semifinals. St. John’s (16-5) knocked off ESD in an overtime thriller in the semifinals.

The Daisies are coming off their first-ever unbeaten season a year ago while earning SPC and state titles in dominating fashion, winning every match by five or more goals.

Hockaday now sets its sights on a fourth straight state title — and seventh overall — in the Texas Girls High School Lacrosse League state tournament, which culminates on May 12 in Magnolia.

“Each game we try and get better — build on something,” said Flanagan. “Growing as a team throughout the season, winning this title and focusing on winning state.”