HP Installs Mayor, Town Council Members

Highland Park’s mayor and Town Council members took their oaths of office last week at Town Hall.

Will C. Beecherl is returning for his second term as mayor. Town Council members Leland White, Marc Myers, Don Snell, and Lydia Novakov are also returning, and Alan Friedman is new to the council.

(READ: HP Elects 5 Incumbents, 1 New Face to Town Council)

The council also recognized outgoing Town Council member Craig Penfold. Penfold has served six years on the Town Council — most recently as mayor pro tem — and on the Board of Adjustment and finance committee.

“We’re here to honor the new people, so I’m excited about that,” Penfold said. “This is a great day for us.”

“It’s a real privilege to have you all as friends; that’s the most important part of the whole service in this town is we have so many good friends now that I would’ve never had before: the chiefs and the judges and all the staff,” he continued. “It’s a great place to be, and it’s a great place to live.”

Leland White, who was unable to attend last week’s special canvassing meeting, will be installed during the May 21 Town Council meeting.

Mayor Will C. Beecherl makes his oath of office as he begins his second mayoral term.