HP Elects 5 Incumbents, 1 New Face to Town Council

Will C. Beecherl will continue to lead Highland Park as mayor after receiving 91.53% of the vote (519 votes).

Incumbent Town Council members Leland B. White, Marc Myers, Don Snell, and Lydia Novakov will be joined by new member Alan Friedman to make up the five Town Council member seats.

The vote breakdown is as follows:

Leland B. White: 461 votes

Marc Myers: 445 votes

Don Snell: 483 votes

Lydia Novakov: 469 votes

Alan Friedman: 432 votes

Sam C. Tamborello, also on the ballot for mayor, received 48 votes.

Bob Tabesh was the sixth Town Council candidate, who was not elected with 2.26% of the vote, or 53 votes.