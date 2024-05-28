Children To Create, Study Art During New Meadows Museum Camp

The Meadows Museum, the leading U.S. institution focused on the study and presentation of the art of Spain, will offer something new in June: its first summer youth camp.

SMU’s weeklong Printmaking Palooza Summer Camp will offer students entering the fourth through sixth grades opportunities to create art as well as explore what’s on display in the galleries and hidden away in storage areas.

Artist/educator Ian O’Brien with support from museum staff and interns will introduce budding young artists to the medley of ways to make a print — from monoprinting and screenprinting to Gelli plate printing and linocut.

The Meadows is home to one of the largest and most comprehensive collections of Spanish art outside of Spain. The collection spans from the 10th to the 21st centuries and includes medieval objects, Renaissance and Baroque sculptures, and major paintings by Golden Age and modern masters.

During trips behind the scenes, campers will get to see stored works that are rarely displayed.

The museum is named for Dallas businessman and philanthropist Algur H. Meadows, who in 1962 donated to SMU his private collection of Spanish paintings, as well as funds to start a museum. The museum opened to the public in 1965, marking the first step in fulfilling Meadows’s vision to create “a small Prado for Texas,” university officials said.