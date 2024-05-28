Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Campers will make their own art prints at SMU in June. Courtesy SMU
Children To Create, Study Art During New Meadows Museum Camp

William Taylor

The Meadows Museum, the leading U.S. institution focused on the study and presentation of the art of Spain, will offer something new in June: its first summer youth camp.

SMU’s weeklong Printmaking Palooza Summer Camp will offer students entering the fourth through sixth grades opportunities to create art as well as explore what’s on display in the galleries and hidden away in storage areas.

Artist/educator Ian O’Brien with support from museum staff and interns will introduce budding young artists to the medley of ways to make a print — from monoprinting and screenprinting to Gelli plate printing and linocut.

The Meadows is home to one of the largest and most comprehensive collections of Spanish art outside of Spain. The collection spans from the 10th to the 21st centuries and includes medieval objects, Renaissance and Baroque sculptures, and major paintings by Golden Age and modern masters.

During trips behind the scenes, campers will get to see stored works that are rarely displayed.

The museum is named for Dallas businessman and philanthropist Algur H. Meadows, who in 1962 donated to SMU his private collection of Spanish paintings, as well as funds to start a museum. The museum opened to the public in 1965, marking the first step in fulfilling Meadows’s vision to create “a small Prado for Texas,” university officials said.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

