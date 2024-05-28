Dallas Experiences Power Outages, Disaster Declaration Following Storm

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued a disaster declaration following Tuesday morning’s storm and 80 mph winds leaving more than 600,000 without power.

Of the 600,000, 356,000 are in Dallas County, and the remaining are divided among Collin, Tarrant, and Denton counties.

Jenkins’ weather safety update, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, said this is a likely multiday outage due to the storm area coverage and threat for more severe weather.

To report a power outage or check the status, text OUT to 66267, use the MyOncor app, or call 888-313-4747.

Some other updates:

The heavy rainfall may cause high-water conditions in Dallas. The public is advised to use caution and heed all warning signs when approaching flooded streets, streams, or bodies of water.

Dallas’ sanitation department is working with the emergency management office and other departments to evaluate the scope of the storm and impacts to operations. Garbage and recycle collections will be delayed on day this week.

Dallas Libraries are open, but 10 locations are without power and three are working as polling sites.

With today being Election Day, many voting centers are experiencing power outages. Voters are encouraged to use the Dallas County’s Vote Center Finder to find a polling place with power.

Sixty three Dallas ISD schools are without power, and the district’s office at 9400 N. Central Expressway “has been hit hard. We’ve got folks dealing with broken windows, flooding, and fallen trees,” Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde posted on X. All district activities, camps, and athletics are canceled today.