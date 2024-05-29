Destructive Storms Deplete Community’s Blood Supply

This week’s severe storms have had a ripple effect on the community’s blood supply.

Texas-based Carter BloodCare provided hospitals with all available units of O negative blood to treat those injured by powerful tornadoes that struck North Texas on May 25. A second round of strong storms Tuesday morning, May 28, caused widespread power outages. This led to delayed openings or temporary closures at Carter BloodCare’s donor centers and mobile blood drives at a time when every second counts in having blood for transfusions.

The nonprofit blood center is urging all eligible donors — especially those with blood type O negative — to help replenish the community blood supply by donating this week. The universal blood type, O negative is vital for treating any patient, regardless of their individual blood type. It is also the only blood type used for assisting premature and unborn babies.

Eligible donors are at least 17 years old — or 16 with parental consent — and weigh at least 110 pounds. There is no upper age limit.

Park Place Motorcars – Dallas is hosting a Mobile Blood Drive on Wednesday, May 29, at its location at 6113 Lemmon Ave. Click HERE to sign up to make a donation. Click HERE to search for additional opportunities to donate.