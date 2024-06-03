Medical City Names New CEO of Children’s, Women’s Hospitals

Skyler Reed has been named CEO of Medical City Children’s Hospital and Medical City Women’s Hospital Dallas.

Reed has served as Medical City Dallas COO since 2022. In that role, he oversaw multiple services and hospital departments and led capital expansion and project development. He also supported strategic planning and business development while focusing on advancing patient care and improving patient and physician satisfaction.

“With Skyler’s leadership, Medical City Children’s Hospital and Medical City Women’s Hospital Dallas will continue to build on their solid foundations as the destinations of choice for health care excellence in North Texas and beyond,” Medical City Dallas CEO Jay deVenny said.

Reed previously served as COO and facility ethics and compliance officer at Medical City Arlington. He also has held executive leadership roles within HCA Healthcare at St. David’s Georgetown Hospital and St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

He holds a Master of Science in health care administration from Trinity University and a Bachelor of Science in health services administration from Auburn University. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Reed’s appointment follows the promotion of Jay deVenny to Medical City Dallas CEO after serving as CEO of of Medical City Children’s Hospital and Medical City Women’s Hospital Dallas since January 2021.

(READ: Medical City Dallas Names New CEO)