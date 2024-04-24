Medical City Dallas Names New CEO

Medical City Dallas has named Jay deVenny as its new CEO.

He has served as CEO of Medical City Children’s Hospital and Medical City Women’s Hospital Dallas since January 2021. In his new role, he will also lead Medical City Heart Hospital and Medical City Spine Hospital.

DeVenny will continue to serve as CEO of Medical City Children’s Hospital and Medical City Women’s Hospital Dallas while a national search for his replacement begins.

“Jay is known for his strategic focus on growth, collaboration with physicians across a complex array of specialities, and his ability to deliver an exceptional experience for patients and families,” Medical City Healthcare president Allen Harrison said. “It is an exciting time for the Medical City Dallas family of hospitals, and I am confident Jay will lead them to the next level of healthcare excellence.”

Under deVenny’s leadership, Medical City Children’s Hospital has grown services, including congenital heart, pediatric oncology, and pediatric orthopedics. Prior to his most recent roles, he served as Medical City Dallas chief development officer, vice president of business development, and assistant vice president of neuroscience, oncology, and orthopedic services.

DeVenny holds an MBA in health services management from the University of North Texas and a Bachelor of Science in communication studies from the University of Kansas. He’s a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and serves as a board member for Camp iHope and the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce.