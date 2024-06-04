Park Cities Libraries Offer Summer Programming for Kids, Teens

It may be wet outside, but the summer reading programs at the University Park Public Library and Highland Park Library are catching fire.

As of June 1, more than 100 children had already registered for the University Park Public Library’s summer reading programs, youth services librarian Zoe Williams said.

The library’s “Fire UP with Reading” club for children ages 9 and under rewards participants with prizes for every 10 hours or 10 books read. Just for signing up, readers receive a shoe charm, temporary tattoo, yard sign, and star to hang in the library.

Six-year-old Kennedy Frank wrote her name on a star to hang at the entrance to the library’s children’s section on June 4. She said that she plans to read a lot this summer, and that her favorite books are the “Elephant & Piggie” series by Mo Willems.

Students ages 10 and up can participate in the Tween and Teen Summer Reading Club. When they sign up for the program, older kids receive a book, water bottle sticker, keychain, and bookmark.

Each week, teen and tween readers are entered into a drawing for a $10 Starbucks or Amorino Gelato gift card. They earn points by reading or attending library events, and those who earn 500 points are eligible for a grand prize drawing when the program ends on July 31.

Readers in Highland Park can participate in the children’s or teen summer reading programs. Bookworms earn points, certificates and badges by logging minutes, completing activities, and attending events.

At 150 points, readers receive a prize and the library donates a book to Lena Hope, a nonprofit focused on improving child well-being. Readers who earn 300 points are rewarded with a large prize and certificate of completion.

Both libraries also offer performances and activities for young Park Cities readers.

Click HERE to find out more about the University Park Public Library’s summer reading program, and HERE to learn about the Highland Park Library’s summer offerings.