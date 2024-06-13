Beach and Bay Await at the Pristine Peninsula Papagayo

How this unique resort in Costa Rica broke me out of my beach vacation rut

Does it ever seem like as much as you love a beach vacation, they all start to feel and look the same after a while?

I am at my happiest next to the ocean; however lately most of my beach vacations have felt the same.

In search of a little adventure to go with these vitamin D destinations, Costa Rica came in and totally shook up my senses when it comes to what a beach vacation can and should look like.

And while I’ll always love reading a book on the beach, I now know that much more is waiting out amongst the flora and fauna of any given vacation destination.

Getting There: I am embarrassed to admit that I didn’t realize how easy it is to get to this area of Costa Rica. One nonstop American Airlines flight from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) lands you in Guanacaste which is an easy 40-minute drive to Peninsula Papagayo.

Where to Stay: Sometimes deciding on a destination’s luxurious lodging options is a tough decision; however, in Peninsula Papagayo that is not the case. The recently reopened and “reimagined” Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica boasts two beaches, multiple pools, a sustainable golf course, and endless opportunity for adventure. Those traveling with a group will delight in the extensive collection of villas that offer not only seclusion but also resort amenities. Rooms start at $1,200 a night.

Where to Eat: Don’t be surprised to catch an iguana chilling with you at Virador Beach Club set steps from the sand. Want to freshen up and enjoy a date night? Pesce is an Italian kitchen that offers that elevated experience while Anejo is the go-to spot for crudo and tapas in a more relaxed setting. Celebrating a big win on the golf course? You cannot miss your opportunity to dine at the course’s clubhouse signature steak spot Nemare. And whatever you do, don’t forget that Costa Rica is known for its elite coffee, and you can find it being brewed around every turn.

What to Do: There is a little something for everyone here. Because of the resort’s unique location on Peninsula Papagayo, guests have access to both the ocean and the bay for swimming, water sports, and leisurely walks. Drop the kids off at the mangrove-inspired kids club for a day of adventure while you read a book by the adults only pool. Want your daily dose of Zen abroad? Take part in a yoga session at the property’s newly constructed wellness shala that is perched high in the hills. Those seeking adventure can take a guide-led search for monkeys or drive a little longer to put eyes on crocodiles in the wild. Whatever Pura Vida means to you, the flora and fauna of this dream-like destination will surpass all vacation expectations.