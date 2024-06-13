Jesuit Grad Aims to Make Olympic Splash

William Savarese, a former standout swimmer at Jesuit Dallas, will compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials this weekend in Indianapolis.

Savarese, a University of Michigan signee who graduated from Jesuit this spring, will be among the hopefuls in the men’s 400-meter individual medley looking to earn a spot on Team USA at the Paris Olympics this summer.

Savarese is a three-time state qualifier for the Rangers who earned bronze medals in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle at the Class 6A state meet in February.

His seed time of 4 minutes, 22.74 seconds is in the top half of the 91 athletes who will compete in the event at the trials. The favorites include defending gold and silver medalists Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland.

Meanwhile, incoming Jesuit assistant coach Colin Feehery will compete in four events at the trials. The former Shelton School and SMU star will aim for an Olympic berth in the men’s 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, and 200 IM. Feehery wrapped up his career with the Mustangs earlier this year.

The Olympic trials run June 15-24. The Olympic swimming competition will be July 27 through Aug. 4 at the La Defense Arena in France.