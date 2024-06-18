Netflix House to Open at Galleria Dallas in Fall 2025

Imagine sifting through fabrics and hats, spending money like a Regency-era noble, before sipping from ornate porcelain, nibbling on pastel-colored macarons, and indulging in an afternoon tea inspired by Bridgerton.

Experiences such as these will be coming to Dallas in the fall of 2025 when Netflix House opens its second United States location at the Galleria Dallas.

Netflix House is a stationary entertainment venue that offers regularly updated immersive experiences inspired by popular Netflix shows. Current programs at existing locations include shopping at a Stranger Things themed store, attending Bridgerton high tea, rescuing civilians from zombie-infested cities, and dancing the night away at a Bridgerton ball.

The venue will take over the former space of Belk on the northwest corner of the mall. Construction is ongoing and is expected to be completed in fall 2025.

“Welcoming Netflix House to Galleria Dallas allows the center to sit at the forefront of the experiential economy, which is such a key aspect of retain today,” Galleria Dallas general manager Angie Freed.