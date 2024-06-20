DUC Boats Cap Strong Season at Nationals

Dallas United Crew, which features several athletes from the Park Cities, earned a solid showing in several divisions a the recent USRowing Youth National Championships in Sarasota, Florida.

Most notably, the club posted a fifth-place finish in the women’s 4 division with a quartet of Olivia Till, Elle Noonan, Estelle Stout, and Paisley Rodriguez.

“Rowing with these girls has been an incredible experience,” said Till, who graduated from Highland Park High School this spring. “We pushed each other every day, and it paid off at Nationals.”

DUC sent 44 rowers and eight boats to the prestigious regatta. The club also secured a top 10 result in the women’s under-17 8+ class.