Sprinter Rutledge Aims for Olympic Berth

Highland Park alum John Rutledge will go for gold this week at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Rutledge, a sophomore sprinter at the University of Texas, will compete in the 200 meters at the trials, hoping to earn a spot on Team USA for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Heats in the event begin on June 27, with world champion Noah Lyles as the favorite among the 18 qualifiers. Rutledge’s personal record is 20.28 seconds.

Rutledge, who graduated from HP in 2022, was a two-time state qualifier in the 200 for the Scots — claiming a silver medal during his senior year — in addition to being a top wide receiver on the football team.

With the Longhorns, he ran a leg on both the 4×100 relay and 4×400 relay teams at the NCAA Outdoor Championships this spring, placing in the top six in both races. He also ran the anchor leg for the winning 4×100 relay team at the Texas Relays.