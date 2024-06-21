Tory Burch Celebrates Texas Women’s Foundation President and CEO

Texas Women’s Foundation board members and more than 100 supporters gathered at the Tory Burch store in Highland Park Village in May to celebrate the foundation’s new President and CEO, Karen Hughes White.

Attendees were welcomed and thanked by Tory Burch Foundation president Tiffany Dufu, who spoke at the Texas Women’s Foundation’s #BESTSELF conference for middle and high school girls in 2018.

Guests enjoyed breakfast, visited with each other and shopped at the Tory Burch store, which contributed 20% of its sales proceeds to the Texas Women’s Foundation.

“I’m honored to be named the next leader of Texas Women’s Foundation that has been helping women, girls and families for nearly 40 years,” White told event attendees. “A special thank you to Tory Burch and its foundation for hosting us. Thank you to all of you for your leadership in helping us achieve our mission of making Texas equitable for all.”

The Texas Women’s Foundation works with women, families and communities to build a stronger, more equitable Texas. Since its inception in 1985, the foundation has invested $78.9 million in women and girls. White started in her role as president and CEO on April 29.