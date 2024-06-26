Snider Plaza Construction Underway

Construction in Phase One of the Snider Plaza Improvements Project is underway and is expected to continue in sections through fall 2025.

Work on the Plaza has begun with construction on Daniel Avenue and Westminster Avenue. Daniel Avenue is closed to traffic between the east and west alleys adjacent to the Plaza. The entrances to JD’s Chippery and the Hilltop Plaza Parking Garage are both open. Parking is available in all other sections of the Plaza, as well as the Hilltop Plaza garage.

Westminster Avenue is closed between Hillcrest Avenue and Snider Plaza.

Work on these sections of the Plaza is expected to take approximately three months and, weather permitting, will be complete by the time school begins in August, director of engineering Katie Barron told residents during April neighborhood meetings.

The city plans to continue work on the Plaza in sections of about one block at a time. Phase One of the Snider Plaza Improvements Project is slated to wrap up by December 2025 with the conversion of the city-owned lot on Rankin into a parking lot, work on Rankin Avenue, and Plaza landscaping.

Barron asked Plaza businesses and patrons to adhere to all construction signage and barricades, to be courteous of workers, to not disturb construction staking and flags, and to keep alleys clear for deliveries and sanitation.

“(Construction) is no fun when you’re in the middle of it,” Barron said. “But the end result is so worth it. This has been a long time coming, and I’m so excited about the possibilities for this project and what the Plaza’s going to look like.”

When complete, Snider Plaza’s upgrades will include new sidewalks and streets, additional landscaping and lighting, improvements to accessibility, and other enhancements.