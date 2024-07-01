W.T. White Hosts District Dance Intensive

Dozens of Dallas ISD students escaped the early summer heat to partake in a dance intensive at W.T. White High School.

It was open to dancers of all levels and featured lessons in jazz, ballet, musical theater, and modern dance. Students also learned general dance skills, including how to improvise a routine, and showcased their newfound knowledge through performances with each other.

The intensive offered students a method to stay active over the summer, as well as mingle with peers of all ages.

“I probably wouldn’t have done anything else, but stay home,” W.H. Gaston Middle School eighth-grader Kamila V. said. “Here, I get to socialize with my friends, meet new people, and improve my technique.”

Older girls were also able to impart their wisdom and experiences onto the younger dancers, including the necessity of always pushing forward through difficulties.

Riah H., a North Dallas High School rising senior, is a lifelong dancer who bounced back from an injury and reintegrated into dance at this year’s intensive.

“I never really got back out there, so I had to start from the beginner level,” she said. “That was very humbling for me, and I learned a lot. I exceeded so much in my journey, and I had to come back down and start over.”