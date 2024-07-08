KHAITE to Open New Location in Highland Park Village

With its distinctive color, shape, and texture twists on apparel staples, luxury brand KHAITE will be opening in Highland Park Village this fall.

Known for high-quality materials and subtly striking designs, KHAITE was founded in 2016 by creative director Catherine Holstein and is based in New York. The location opening in Highland Park will carry women’s ready-to-wear items such as footwear, accessories, and handbags.

“We couldn’t be more excited for KHAITE to open its next storefront location in the country at Highland Park Village,” said Stephen Summers of Highland Park Village. “KHAITE is one of the most effortlessly cool brands embodying quintessential New York fashion.”

The brand will join more than 60 stores and restaurants and is set to occupy Suite 104 upon opening.

“As KHAITE’S retail footprint expands, Highland Park Village was a priority to the brand,” KHAITE CEO Brigitte Kleine said. “We are thrilled to be joining the esteemed luxury shopping destination to offer a personal experience for our local clients.”