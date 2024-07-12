Check out these Five Fun Foodie Events

Tired of the pool and pickleball? There are several great foodie events this weekend and next that you won’t want to miss.

THE FRENCH ROOM

Gather in The French Room for Bastille Day festivities all weekend long, including performances by French jazz quartet La Pompe. Offering a three-course tea service with a French twist, there’s no better place to celebrate Le 14 Julliet than in the storied French Room.

Experience includes a three-course menu of tea sandwiches, scones and French pastries, loose-leaf teas from local purveyor Zatki, and a Brut Rosé Champagne toast. Seating is limited. Reservations are strongly recommended. Book here.

Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1321 Commerce St., Downtown Dallas

THE SAINT

The Saint has launched a Proper Jazz Brunch with live music. As I’ve written before, The Saint has an excellent chef turning out amazing food. Brunch offerings include Texas Wagyu Benedict and French Toast Waffles, and elevated brunch drinks like the Blood Orange Mimosa and the Coffee Negroni. Check out the amazing brunch menu here and book your table on Resy or Open Table.

Sundays 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

2633 Gaston Ave. Lower Gaston District, Dallas

SKY BLU ROOFTOP

Come fly with a Frank Sinatra tribute band and enjoy the twilight of Big D in the background during Sky Blu Rooftop’s Concert Under the Stars. Though the stars won’t actually be out then, Sinatra Under the Stars will feature classic Sinatra tunes, cool cocktails and light bites.

Wednesday, July 17

from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.,

1949 N. Stemmons Fwy., Dallas

CENTRAL MARKET

Can’t make it to France this summer? C’est OK, you can be temporarily transported there at Central Market’s Dinner in Provence cooking class. A professional chef will lead the class to prepare a quintessential Provençal-style meal including Crevettes au Fenouil and Croute d’Abricots. Tres bien! To learn more about this class and others, look here.

Friday, July 19

6:30 p.m. – 9 p..m.

5750 E. Lovers Lane, Dallas

EATALY

Eataly is hosting a party for pizza lovers! Quattro Mani, a monthly pizza pop up at La Pizza & La Pasta, will collaborate with Dallas’ most legit pizza restaurants. On Thursday, July 25, Partenope Ristorante, recently voted #12 in the country by 50 Top Pizza, will take over one of the restaurant’s two wood-burning ovens to create an off-menu “A ParmiGGiana Neapolitan pizza,” an eggplant parmigiana pizza featuring San Marzano pomodoro, eggplant parmigiana, smoked provola, spicy sausage, Parmigiano Reggiano DOP, and fresh basil.

Reserve your spot for Quattro Mani on Open Table for this special evening that includes a complimentary glass of prosecco upon arrival, and a meet and greet with Partenope owner and Pizzaiolo Dino Santinicola. Even better, a portion of the proceeds benefits the Dallas Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier, a non-profit group that funds scholarships and grants for food-related organizations.

Quattro Mani will be a monthly pop-up at Eataly Dallas. For more information and to see all upcoming partnerships, please click here.