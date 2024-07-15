Frontiers of Flight Museum Celebrates 55th Anniversary of National Moon Day

The Frontiers of Flight Museum will host its 16th Annual Moon Day event in celebration of the 55th Anniversary of National Moon Day.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature interactive activities, exclusive exhibitions, and space-themed presentations.

National Moon Day celebrates the landing of Apollo 11 in 1969 when the first humans landed on the moon. The event has been commemorated by the Frontiers of Flight Museum since 2009.

“We are extremely proud to host our annual event to celebrate the past, present, and future of space exploration, while inspiring the next generation of space explorers,” Frontiers of Flight Museum CEO Abigail Erickson-Torres said. “It is the perfect day to explore the history and progress of space and aviation, in a fun and welcoming environment.”

This year’s event will feature a new exhibition called “Legends of Space Innovation David Clark Company,” which will feature two rare prototype space suits and headsets designed and manufactured by the David Clark Company. The pieces are on loan from the company and will be available for viewing through Dec. 31, 2024.

Additionally, a commissioned life-sized painting of 10 Apollo astronauts by Polish-born Maciej Maga, who has lived in Dallas for nearly 20 years. The painting will be available for viewing through Oct. 31, 2024.

Colonel Gregory H. Johnson, retired U.S. Air Force officer, aerospace engineer, and NASA astronaut, will also present as a keynote speaker. He will share stories from his time as pilot of the STS-123 Endeavor which performed a record five spacewalks and 250 orbits of the Earth.

“The keynote presentation is a highlight for our guests as we have hosted several astronauts throughout the years,” said Rosalie Wade, director of education for the Frontiers of Flight Museum. “It is truly an honor to offer our visitors new one-of-a-kind components to our signature Moon Day event and to have Colonel Johnson share insight and wisdom from his astounding career.”

More than 20 exhibitors, seven speakers, autograph signings, hands-on activities, food trucks, and music will also be present. Guest speakers will also discuss various topics ranging from “Pioneering the Path to the Moon” to “The Voyager Spacecraft: Humanity’s Farthest Journey.”

Tickets to attend the 16th Annual Moon Day event are $15 for children and $20 for adults and are free for children two years of age and younger. To purchase tickets, learn more, and view the complete schedule of activities, please visit flightmuseum.com/events/moonday.