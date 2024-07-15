Tuesday, July 16, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Unsplash
News Park Cities 

This Leak’s on Paper, Not in Your Backyard

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments

More than 700 University Park residents erroneously received high water usage notifications the weekend of July 13 due to a problem with WaterSmart, a program that helps residents monitor water consumption.

The issue was caused by an error during the transfer of data to WaterSmart. It has been resolved, and will not impact residents’ water bills, according to online posts by the city.

University Park advises residents with concerns, or those who continue receiving high water usage notifications, to contact Utility Billing at 214-987-5322.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Parking on Two Blocks of Amherst Street Resident-Only

Sarah Hodges 0

Highland Park Village to Host Spring Shopping Stroll

Grace Chandler 0

Highland Park UMC Hosts Swingin’ Service Sunday

Michelle Saunders 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.