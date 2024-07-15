This Leak’s on Paper, Not in Your Backyard

More than 700 University Park residents erroneously received high water usage notifications the weekend of July 13 due to a problem with WaterSmart, a program that helps residents monitor water consumption.

The issue was caused by an error during the transfer of data to WaterSmart. It has been resolved, and will not impact residents’ water bills, according to online posts by the city.

University Park advises residents with concerns, or those who continue receiving high water usage notifications, to contact Utility Billing at 214-987-5322.