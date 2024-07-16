Four Steps for Creating a Glamorous Feminine Space

Ideally, most of the rooms in your home should be a balance of both masculine and feminine design traits. There are certain situations, however, where a strongly feminine room is desirable: a young girl’s bedroom; an adult woman’s dressing room; a guest or primary bedroom; or an entertaining space for the lady of the house and her friends, to give some examples. Below, you’ll find my step-by-step breakdown for designing rooms with a feminine touch.

Step 1: Pick Your Paint

Color and Patterns

While dark walls are a popular choice for masculine rooms, in a feminine room, you’ll usually want to go for “light and bright.” Appropriate neutrals include beige, dove grey, cream, and white. Pastels such as pink, peach, soft yellow, mint green, lavender, or aqua are also options for those who prefer color.

As far as patterns go, florals and damasks are classically feminine. To avoid your room ending up with a grandmotherly vibe, pair these patterns with unusual color combinations.

Step 2: Choose a Style

of Furniture

You don’t have to be an antique collector to design the perfect feminine space, but I would suggest adding in a few antiques for warmth and character. While most of the furniture in your feminine room should have curved silhouettes, break things up with at least a couple of pieces with straight lines.

Step 3: Mix in Different Textures

As with any room, your feminine room should have a variety of textures. Soft fabrics, such as velvet, silk, satin, and chenille will give your room a luxurious feel, but make sure to contrast them with other textures, especially smooth materials such as metal, glass, and lacquer.

Final Step: Find the

Perfect Accessories

To create a glamourous look, add crystal, Lucite, mirrors, porcelain, or marble. Fresh flowers and decorative throw pillows will also introduce a touch of femininity to any room. For your chandelier (because you’ll definitely want a chandelier in a feminine space), scrolled or crystal chandeliers would be suitable choices in a traditional setting. For contemporary, look for something simpler, such as a drum-shade chandelier.

Regardless of their design goals, anyone who is drawn to environments that are calm, comforting, and elegant can benefit from studying the elements of feminine design.

Margaret Chambers, a registered interior designer (RID) and American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) member, leads Chambers Interiors and Associates. Her colleague Caitlin Crowley helped edit this column. Visit chambersinteriors.com/blog for more.