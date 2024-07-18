Destination San Antonio: Girls’ Trip Are Good For the Soul

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you don’t need to wear matching shirts to have a great girls’ trip. Nor do you have to be celebrating an impending marriage or birthday.

You can and should plan a girls’ trip because it’s medically proven that fun and friendships are good for your body and soul. Even better when you visit a place that demonstrably values women by providing programming and experiences created by women, for women.

I recently took a girls’ trip to La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio and found the camaraderie, resort programming, and spa services infused me with a peaceful energy and fond memories.

Each of us was in a different life phase; one friend was two months away from having her first child, two had children graduating from high school, and one has an adult daughter who hasn’t quite found her path yet. Different stages of life, different needs and wants, but we all found what we weren’t so obviously looking for on our trip.

Topaz, the adults-only infinity pool overlooking the gorgeous Hill Country, was the setting for hours of girl talk, safe sunbathing, meals, champagne in the Veuve Clicquot Cabana, and a unique experience called “Float Away With Me.”

After a glorious dinner on the terrace of Sweetfire Kitchen, we trekked down to Topaz, still in our dinner clothes, and placed ourselves two-by-two on giant floating mattresses. As the sun set, we were led on a journey of total relaxation by a woman playing Tibetan sound bowls. An hour later, Texas stars poked through the night sky, and we were guided off the floats, completely dry and relaxed. The evening concluded with a nightcap of herbal tea in a pool cabana. Glorious.

La Cantera’s general manager, Camila Federico, has invested in women and wellness and created “Women &,” a speaker series in which a subject matter expert presents on matters of mental health, art, fashion, and other women-centric topics. Our session’s speaker was Joan Childs, an author and licensed therapist who specializes in Inner Child Work and couple’s therapy. It was an impressive program. For something lighter, La Cantera also hosts Women & Whiskey.

La Cantera’s Spa is luxurious and secluded, offering a fitness center, pool, indoor and outdoor lounge areas, a salt room, and, of course, facials, massages, and other spa treatments. I opted for an OTO CBD massage, which was expertly done and relaxing, leaving my skin soft and not overly fragrant as with some massage oils.

For groups, I suggest staying in the gorgeous Villas that include use of a golf cart. Guest rooms are spacious and nice. Floor by floor renovations started this summer and will conclude by February.

After three full days, we went back to our realities, refreshed and connected. We pledged to return and even admitted the resort would be just as fun with our husbands. There’s plenty for them and kids of all ages to do there, too, without ever leaving the magical Hill Country resort.

Kersten Rettig, a freelance writer with leadership experience in the food and travel industries, lives in the Park Cities, where she is known as “the restaurant sherpa” for her recommendations. Follow her on Instagram @KerstenEats.