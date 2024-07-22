‘Park Cities People’ Applauds

Cotty Hillman, a member of Highland Park High School’s class of 2010, whose children’s board book, Under His Wings, will be released in mid-August. The story is adapted from Psalm 91. It is about a wren who experiences God’s presence, depicted as a hawk, while exploring a world of wonder, dangers, and unknowns. Hillman will hold a book-launch at Logos Bookstore in Snider Plaza at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 17.