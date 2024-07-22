‘Park Cities People’ Applauds
Cotty Hillman, a member of Highland Park High School’s class of 2010, whose children’s board book, Under His Wings, will be released in mid-August. The story is adapted from Psalm 91. It is about a wren who experiences God’s presence, depicted as a hawk, while exploring a world of wonder, dangers, and unknowns. Hillman will hold a book-launch at Logos Bookstore in Snider Plaza at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 17.
Alex Bell, who was recently selected as University Park’s 2024 Citizen of the Year. Bell, a founding partner of the law firm Ziegler Gardner Bell, has served on University Park’s Public Safety Committee, Centennial Master Plan Steering Committee, and Centennial Celebration Planning and Action Committee. He has chaired the church council for University Park United Methodist Church and is president of Connecting Point of Park Cities, an organization that provides an inclusive day program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Juvencio Martinez, who recently retired from University Park’s Infrastructure Maintenance Department. In more than 26 years of dedicated service to the city, Martinez only took four weeks of sick time.
Clark Hunt, a leading voice in international sports, who recently was selected as winner of the 2024 H. Neil Mallon Award. The World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth presents the award annually to an individual who has been key to maintaining the region’s international focus and profile. Hunt joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2005 as chairman, and has also served as chair of the NFL’s International Committee.