Highland Park to Ground Spray for Mosquitos
Highland Park west of Preston Road to the town limits will be sprayed for mosquitos overnight on Wednesday, July 24, Thursday, July 25, and Friday, July 26, due to a mosquito sample that tested positive for West Nile Virus.
On July 24, Highland Park will also spray east of Preston Road to the town limits due to a mosquito count that was above the treatable threshold.
Ground spraying will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night and will include public rights-of-way and Highland Park’s tennis courts.