University Park Begins Second Phase of Snider Plaza Work

University Park has closed the 6600 block of Snider Plaza between Daniel Avenue and Rosedale Avenue to vehicle traffic to continue construction work in the shopping area.

Sidewalks adjacent to businesses are still open to pedestrians and will remain open while street and parking work take place. Later in the second phase of Snider Plaza construction, crews will begin sidewalk demolition, but shops and restaurants will remain accessible to customers during business hours.

The city estimates that phase two of the construction will last four months.

The city completed the first phase of Plaza construction ahead of schedule, and has reopened Daniel Avenue and Westminster Avenue. Click HERE to visit the Snider Plaza Improvements webpage.