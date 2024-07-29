Rise School Throws a Birthday “Pawty” for a Superstar

Students at the Ashford Rise School of Dallas put on their party hats in July to celebrate a staff member known for her floppy ears, wet nose, and waggy tail.

Facility Dog Francesca — called “Franny” by Rise preschoolers — marked her third birthday with a popsicle “pawty,” photos, homemade cards, plenty of hugs and kisses, and a special cupcake-shaped cookie.

Francesca’s treats typically are limited to kibble, so she quickly made the cookie disappear. But she’s left a lasting impression on the Rise School and its students, who range in age from 6 months to 6 years and include both children with disabilities and traditional learners.

“Francesca’s impact on our students cannot be overstated,” curriculum coordinator and Francesca’s handler Katie Enriquez said. “Their affection for her is evident in their willingness to go above and beyond to engage with her.”

Francesca, a cross between a golden retriever and labrador retriever, joined the staff of the Rise School as its first Facility Dog in May 2023. She arrives at the Moody YMCA each morning with her tail wagging and starts the day by greeting staff in the hallway and students as they arrive in carpool.

Rise students made cards for Francesca in celebration of her third birthday.

Facility Dog Francesca helps Rise students develop their fine and gross motor skills.

Francesca shadows Rise’s occupational or physical therapist three days a week. On other days, she is on call to assist as needed.

Beading exercises can be challenging, but they become fun when Franny holds the string as the children thread beads. Franny uses her “tug” command and a rope to help the preschoolers develop their balance on obstacle courses. She dons a Velcro vest covered with vocabulary words to help the children build both language skills and their hand muscles. When the children practice getting dressed, Franny gets to play dress-up, too.

Franny’s favorite command is probably the multipurpose “push,” Enriquez said. She can use it to close drawers, roll dice, or press buttons that play recordings. She also gives Rise students a nudge in the right direction when they need some extra help.

“Whenever they’re having a hard time, Franny’s there to help them calm,” Enriquez said. “Whenever there’s a difficult task, Franny can encourage them to keep going.”

Francesca ends her days at home with Enriquez, where she can relax if she’s been busy, or burn off energy with Enriquez’s two boys if she’s not ready for downtime yet.

Francesca came to the Rise School from Canine Companions, a nonprofit that provides service and facility dogs at no-charge to individuals with disabilities, and professionals working in healthcare, education, and criminal justice.

She was born in California, and lived with a volunteer puppy raiser until she was ready for professional training at about 18 months old. Enriquez was matched with Francesca about a year and a half after applying for a facility dog.

Enriquez, who has been part of the Rise community for 15 years, said she struggles to recall what the school was like before Franny became part of it.

“Her presence has profoundly enriched the lives of our students, staff, and families in ways that are difficult to articulate,” Enriquez said. “We are immensely grateful for Fran and the positive impact she continues to have on our school community.”