Camila and Matthew McConaughey to Headline New Friends New Life Luncheon

Camila and Matthew McConaughey will headline New Friends New Life’s annual luncheon at noon on Friday, Sept. 20, at the OMNI Dallas Hotel.

“A Conversation with the McConaugheys” will highlight the couple’s careers, family life, and philosophies, as well as their work with the just keep livin Foundation. The couple founded the foundation, which focuses on empowering high schoolers to make healthy choices, and Matthew McConaughey serves as its CEO.

Texas native Matthew McConaughey has appeared in more than 40 feature films since beginning his career in the cult classic Dazed and Confused. He won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Ron Woodruff in Dallas Buyers Club. He is co-owner of The Austin FC Soccer Club, a professor at the University of Texas in Austin, and the author of two New York Times #1 bestsellers.

Camila Alves McConaughey is a dedicated mother, entrepreneur, and bestselling author. She has hosted the Food Network’s Kids BBQ Championship, and Bravo’s Shear Genius, served as a guest judge on Chopped Junior, and co-founded a frozen organic baby food brand, Yummy Spoonfuls. Camila launched Women of Today, a lifestyle and community website, in 2015, and released the New York Times bestselling children’s book, Just Try One Bite, in 2022. She regularly appears on morning and daytime talk shows to share her fresh, modern approach to entertaining, beauty and cooking.

The couple, who live with their three children in Austin, launched their own tequila brand, Pantalones, last year.

New Friends New Life works to restore and empower trafficked and sexually exploited teen girls, women, and their children, and to raise awareness of the issue and its prevalence. In 2023, the organization served 328 clients.

“Sex trafficking devastates the lives of young women and girls, and NFNL empowers them by giving them the tools they need to make a fresh start,” said JoJo Fleiss, who co-chairs this year’s luncheon with Lisa Rocchio. “It is an honor to have the McConaugheys headlining this well-known annual luncheon that raises critical funding to help so many. Without question, Lisa and I know that their passion to make a difference in the lives of others will help to amplify and support this important cause.”

The luncheon’s Honorary Co-chairs are philanthropists, business and community leaders Robin and Norm Bagwell.

Luncheon underwriting sponsorship opportunities begin at $2,500. A limited number of individual tickets will be released in September and will begin at $250 each. To reserve a sponsorship or seats, please visit newfriendsnewlife.org/luncheon, email [email protected], or contact Chief Development Officer Priya Murphy at 214-217-8652.