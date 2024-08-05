Navy Ensign Takes Highland Park Values to the Skies

By; Rick Burke

U.S. Navy Ensign Madison Applewhite credits her hometown Highland Park for teaching her the values she uses now to learn the skills aviators need to fly missions around the world.

“Growing up, I learned to always give 110% and that someone is always watching, so you need to be your best at all times to not close any doors,” Applewhite said.

“I would like to thank my parents, Dr. A.J. and Blanca Applewhite, and my siblings, Andrew, Isabel and Chris, who always supported me in my journey and have been there for me,” she said. “They give me a reason to keep working hard to make them proud.”

The 2019 Highland Park High School graduate joined the Navy a year ago after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy.

“I joined the Navy for the opportunities and to continue pursuing a standard of excellence that is followed in the Navy,” Applewhite said.

Today, she serves as a student pilot assigned to Training Air Wing Four (TRAWING 4) at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

“I enjoy working with other student aviators to develop ourselves professionally and personally so we can be successful naval aviators and officers in the fleet,” Applewhite said.

After graduation, pilots continue their training on a specific aircraft, such as the Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter attack jet, the F-35 Lightning strike fighter jet, or the SH-60 Seahawk helicopter.

“Serving in the Navy has been rewarding and fulfilling in so many ways,” Applewhite said. “Hearing my friends and family be proud of me pushes me to continue excelling. However, it’s the other people and little girls I met that look up to me that means the most.”