Brothers Unite Neighborhood with Flag Installations

The American Flag honors those who serve in the military, celebrates the country’s freedom and values, and, for more than 240 years, has united those who stand behind it.

The Roberts brothers were upset when they saw the flag being disrespected on the news. So, they decided to do something about it.

Trinity Christian Academy high schoolers Rhett and Cort, and their brother Holt, who will start college at Auburn University in the fall, are installing American flags in homes around the neighborhood.

PHOTO: Holt, Rhett, and Cort Roberts

Rhett said the brothers decided to begin the project after driving around the Park Cities area, where they live, and noticing that not very many homes were displaying flags.

“The flag is the main way to show patriotism and respect the country for what it stands for,” Rhett said. “It’s also important to honor those who served in the military, and celebrate the freedoms and values that the flag represents.”

The brothers began installing Old Glory on July 24, and have since placed flags at about 15 homes, primarily in the Park Cities. Installations cost $100, and include a black or white flagpole, bracket, and flag.

The brothers intend their efforts to remind people of the equality, justice, and hope that the flag represents. “We hope that people start to see the bigger picture,” Rhett said, “and what the flag really stands for.”

Residents who would like the Roberts brothers to install a flag at their home can text them at (214) 532-4821.