Central Market Hatches Its Annual Chile Festival

August in Texas marks the end of summer vacation and the glorious period of time known as Hatch chile season, when we run the gauntlet between a searing hot parking lot and an ice-cold supermarket, with an igneous chile roaster standing between us, emitting the intoxicating smell of roasted chiles.

Central Market launched its Hatch Chile festival August 7. The company has been celebrating the glorious green and sometimes red chiles for 29 years with in-store events, tastings, cooking classes, and hundreds of Hatch-inspired products. Though Central Market isn’t the only place in town celebrating the eponymously named chile from Hatch, New Mexico, it’s the most comprehensive.

According to a spokesperson, Central Market roasts more than 125 tons of Hatch chiles across its 10 locations, a mind-boggling quantity when you consider that the average Hatch chile weighs just two ounces. Central Market employees can volunteer for the role of “roasting heroes,” the men and women who bravely, and with pride, roast the chiles to get the perfect amount of smokiness.

The company takes safety seriously and protects its roasting heroes from the elements with tents, fans, and plenty of water breaks. It also outfits them with dry-fit polos to wick away excess moisture. Central Market schedules overnight roasting because roasting 125 tons of Hatch chiles takes a long-darned time, and using cooler, night-time hours gives employees a break from the heat and allows the culinary staff to have freshly roasted peppers first thing in the morning.

Central Market declined to reveal the best-selling Hatch products, but I choose to believe the Hatch queso, the macaroni and cheese, Hatch chicken salad, Henning’s Hatch cheddar, and Hatch guacamole are right on up there. Fun fact, as I shared previously, I visited Henning’s Cheese in Kiel, Wisconsin. It makes the Hatch Pepper Cheddar for Central Market, which is really delish.

There are plenty of Hatched baked goods, including Hatch lime cookies, Hatch chocolate chip and lime cookies, and Hatch cheddar scones. I believe they are worth a try. And don’t forget the meat and seafood counter, which sells Hatch hamburgers and Hatch-marinated salmon, or the Hatch lime margarita mix. Now you can see why they roast 125 tons of Hatch chiles each August.

Along with a multitude of Hatch-infused products, Central Market will also host cooking classes featuring the chiles. Classes include Hatch Steakhouse and Surf & Turf.

There will also be a Hatch Stroll on August 10 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Central Market locations statewide. You can try many different products, but need to register because slots are limited.

Central Market’s Hatch Festival runs through August 20. To sign up for cooking classes or register for the Hatch stroll, visit Central Market.