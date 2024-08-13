UP City Council Approves Maximum Proposed Tax Rate

The University Park City Council approved a maximum proposed property tax rate of 22.9964 cents per $100 taxable value for fiscal year 2025 during its Aug. 6 meeting.

That rate is the most that the city could collect from homeowners, but the final rate set by the city could be less. Last year, the city’s adopted tax rate was 23.6226 cents per $100 taxable value, assistant city manager Shanna Sims-Bradish said.

She said that 2024 property tax values are up 9.3% from 2022.

A public hearing on the proposed tax rate is set for 5 p.m. during the regular Sept. 17 city council meeting at City Hall, 3800 University Blvd.