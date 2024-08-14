ESD to Kick Off Football Season in Ireland, Hoping to Embrace the Experience



The Eagles will participate in a weekend celebrating American football in Dublin

When Episcopal School of Dallas begins fall classes on Aug. 21, football players and coaches will be more than 4,000 miles away from campus.

While their classmates are settling back into their desks, the Eagles will be preparing to open their season in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 23 against Florida powerhouse IMG Academy.

“It’s a heck of a challenge for our boys,” said ESD head coach Richard Williams. “We’re looking forward to the challenge, and more so the experience.”

The proliferation of American football in Europe has grown over the past decade. The NFL now plays four regular-season games each year overseas, and early-season college games have become an annual showcase.

Now the idea has trickled down to high schools. ESD became involved through athletic director Thad Lepcio, who came to the school last year. Lepcio had previously worked with the organizers of the Global Ireland Football Tournament and suggested it to Williams.

“Probably around the third time he mentioned it, I thought he was pretty serious,” he said. “I’m still pinching myself that our players and coaches will have a chance to travel internationally. It’s a blessing.”

After finalizing the details, Williams recalls gathering his players and some parents in the school auditorium to surprise them with the news.

“Obviously the response was overwhelming,” he said. “Everybody was kind of shocked. This will be really special.”

The Eagles will spend about five days in Ireland, including a couple of practices and some sightseeing opportunities prior to the game. That doesn’t include acclimating to the six-hour time difference or catching up on some schoolwork. The team also will attend the Florida State-Georgia Tech game in Dublin on Aug. 24 before flying home.

ESD’s game will be part of an Irish tripleheader that includes high school teams from Florida, New Hampshire, and Great Britain.

Williams had to shuffle the 2024 schedule to accommodate the game, which will count in ESD’s season record. The Eagles had to eliminate one preseason scrimmage and had to include a bye week in late September.

After returning to Dallas, ESD will have only four days to prepare for its second game on Aug. 30 at Plano Prestonwood.

“It will be a challenge with the jet lag and the travel,” Williams said, “but it’s going to create memories for these kids for the rest of their lives.”