Weighing Options for Long-Term Care

By: Suzanna Sulfstede

Selecting a nursing home or other long-term care facility for your loved one is a vital decision in your family’s life. Fortunately, information is your ally and will help you narrow the list of options, regardless of whether you need assisted living or a nursing home.

Let’s look at some primary ways to get vital information on these types of facilities.

It’s never too early to start

First off, it’s never too early to research your options, regardless of your loved one’s health. It may surprise you to learn that 70% of older adults will need long-term care during their lives. The more planning ahead you can do, the less stressful the decisions will be if the need for long-term care arises.

Talk to people

Most importantly, if your loved one can express their wishes, include them in the process. Talk to your loved one’s physician, who may have important information about health considerations. Next, poll friends, neighbors, and people at work and church about their experiences with different facilities.

Contact the ombudsman program

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is state and federally mandated to advocate for the quality of life and care for residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Ombudsmen are independent, so the help and information are unbiased, confidential, and free of charge.

Ombudsmen cannot recommend a facility, but their information can help you narrow the list of options based on an individual’s needs. Ombudsmen can also provide information about complaints at specific facilities, help you access the state’s most recent licensing inspection report, and provide materials to guide you through the selection process.

Visit facilities (and not just once)

Once you narrow the list to a few facilities, visit each one. Go more than once, arrive unannounced, and go at different times of the day and week. Don’t base your decision on the niceness or newness of the facility, which does not necessarily correlate with quality care. Notice the facility’s staffing level. Talk with residents and their families. Be observant and engage your senses. What information do you glean when you see staff interacting with the residents?

Suzanna Sulfstede, a Texas’ Licensed Master So­cial Worker, has served as the managing local ombudsman for the Dallas Coun­ty program at The Senior Source for 19 years. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas and a master’s in social work from the University of Texas in Arlington. Contact The Senior Source at theseniorsource.org or 214-823-5700.