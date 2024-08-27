Be A Champion Of Giving

Give to causes you care about

I recently celebrated my one-year anniversary as a North Texas resident and as President and CEO at Communities Foundation of Texas. While I was not new to the profound impact that generosity and giving has on our quality of life, I am now certain that there’s nowhere as generous as North Texas.

Over the past 15 years, your collective gifts to thousands of organizations through CFT’s North Texas Giving Day have created more than $560 million of impact. Last year, more than $60 million was raised. This local movement has grown to become the largest regional giving event in the nation, and it all centers around giving from the heart. It’s truly inspiring, and we thank you.

North Texas Giving Day makes it easy to give. There are 3,000+ nonprofits participating this year, representing more than 25 unique cause areas. You can conveniently search these organizations at NorthTexasGivingDay.org by location, size, or even by those that will match your donation. Communities Foundation of Texas, sponsors, and generous givers cover all program fees during North Texas Giving Day, so 100% of gifts go to nonprofits.

I take CFT’s charge to grow community giving seriously, and I want to personally ask each of you – our region’s Giving People, to help us do just that – in support of the causes you care about.

What matters most to you? I hope you’ll reflect on this as you browse the NorthTexasGivingDay.org website to learn about the needs and opportunities across our region and share your care for this community. Turn your care into action by giving now through September 19. I look forward to giving alongside each of you, your families, and businesses through this Texas-sized giving movement.

With gratitude for your generosity,

Wayne White

President and CEO

Communities Foundation of Texas